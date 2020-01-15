FAMILY members of 58 victims, who were abducted in Kaduna, have expressed concern over the N100 million ransom being demanded by their kidnappers before they can be released.

Specifically, the families of the victims who are in a refugee camp, after fleeing their homes told the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) that the abductors, who sacked 10 Gbagyi communities in Chikun and Birnin Gwari council areas, asked for N100m to free the 58 victims, who have been in captivity since January 6, 2020.

President of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake had visited the refugees in an uncompleted Community Secondary School, Unguwan Bije in Gonin Gora, with officials of the union to assess the condition of families of the victims.

Their Spokesman, Habila Sarkin Noma Rumana narrated the ordeal of his kinsmen, saying, “We have been attacked in the past, but we always find ways of surviving them.

“What we know is that the attackers are well armed and they are Fulani. They would graze on our crops and threaten to kill us if we protest.

“Sometimes they could attack and take our people captive. We will manage and pay ransoms and even after paying, sometimes they kill the victims. But the January 6, 2020 attack was the worst.”

“Hundreds of armed gunmen invaded about 10 of our villages at the same time. They carried out deadly attacks and looted our villages. At the last count between 34 and 36 people were killed. In fact, 58 people were kidnapped. But we still can’t account for many of our people.

“The kidnappers have called that we must pay N100m as ransom if we want to have the victims alive. I don’t know how they expect us to raise that kind of money.

“They stole our cattle, looted our valuables, stole and burnt our grains. We escaped by the grace of God. We that are here are just 170. This number is very small compared to between 7000 and 8000 that have run to Buruku town.”

However, speaking to the Journalists, Asake who also visited the traditional head of Unguwan Bije, Mallam Sabo Waye, said SOKAPU would call attention of relevant authorities to the plight of the victims and their families.

He said: “It is unfortunate that such organised wickedness could be going on in a country with a constituted authority for so long and unchecked. There is an agenda targeted at our people. But God on our side, they won’t succeed.

“I am calling on the government, NGOs, international bodies men and women of goodwill to come to the assistance of these people.”

The affected villages in Chikun Council Area are, Badna, Zankoro, Hayin Damisa, Unguwan Badole, Badimi, Kuderi and Unguwan Doma, while those in Birnin Gwari Council Area are, Rumana Gbagyi, Rumana Hausa and Malomo.

Guardian

– Jan. 15, 2020 @ 09:29 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)