BELLO Danjumu’a, the father of an underage girl, Hauwa’u, who was allegedly abducted for 34 days and sexually abused, has appealed to the authorities to ensure justice on the issue.

Danjumu’a, resident of Unguwar Lalle in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that his 16-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by one Shahid.

He said Hauwa’u boarded a commercial tricycle on her way to visit a relative at the Police Mobile Barrack, Kalambaina in Sokoto metropolis when she was abducted.

Danjumu’a explained that based on the information gathered from Hauwa’u, the Tricycle Rider, one Bello handed her over to the suspect.

According to him, Shahid kept her in Mabera area in Sokoto for 34 days without the knowledge of her parents and within that period, allegedly sexually abused her.

He said his daughter was lured by Shahid on the pretense that he was going to marry her.

Danjumu’a said the matter was initially reported to Wamakko police station and later referred to Unguwar Rogo police station that had the jurisdiction covering Mabera area.

When NAN visited Unguwar Rogo police station, a source who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the suspect was in custody and investigation of the matter was in progress.

In a separate interview, the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, also confirmed receiving complaints from the victim’s family and assured to follow up with the relevant authorities.

Umar-Jabbi said the girl’s parents were disturbed by the incident and had engaged in prayers seeking divine intervention before the survivors reunited with them.

He cautioned parents against sending their children on unnecessary errands, adding that they should always ensure the whereabouts and associates of their wards. (NAN)

Feb. 11, 2020

