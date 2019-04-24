Four NEMA Officials Kidnapped in Nigeria

Three men and a woman working for National Emergency Management Agency in Nigeria were kidnapped on Wednesday

FOUR officials of the National Emergency Management Agency have been kidnapped on Wednesday, April 24. The officials were returning from an assignment in oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria when the incident took place.

A security source said the officials were made up of three men and a woman.

“They actually went on an official assignment in the area when the hoodlums struck and abducted them to an unknown destination,” Walson Brandon, local NEMA coordinator, told AFF.

A fifth person, also a NEMA worker, was with the group when it was attacked but managed to escape, he added.

Kidnapping for ransom is rife in Rivers. Victims are often released after a few days once ransoms are paid. – AFP

– Apr. 24, 2019 @ 10:43 GMT |

