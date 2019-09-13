THE Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has constituted a panel to unravel the circumstances leading to Tuesday’s protest by students and the attack on Ekiti governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi.

The vice-chancelor said that the 12-man investigative panel headed by Prof. Abayomi Fasina, a Deputy Vice Chancellor in the institution, would also suggest ways to prevent a recurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that panel has Mrs Blessing Eyiorunpe as Secretary.

It would be recalled that students of the university had staged a protest in Oye Ekiti over incessant power outage in the institution.

The protest had turned violent, with two persons reportedly killed while several others were injured.

Several vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police in Ekiti have announced the arrest of two students of FUOYE in connection with the attack on the wife of the governor.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Asuquo Amba, also told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that two of his men were wounded while two police vans were burnt during the attack.

” Two persons have been arrested and one of them has already confessed to committing the crime

” When a crime is committed, we don’t fold our arms and watch. Even a civilian can effect arrest if crime is committed in front of him and hand the suspects over to the police,” Amba said.

The commissioner condemned the attack on the police while discharging their duties, saying it was wrong for his operatives to have been brutally attacked for trying to restore order.

” It is sad that the police are being attacked by criminals and the civilians who we are protecting are also attacking our people

“We won’t rest until all the perpetrators of this dastardly attack are arrested and brought to justice,” Amba said.

The police boss added that the two rifles stolen from the police during the attack had been recovered.

