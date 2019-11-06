TWO domestic staff, a gateman and housekeeper, were on Wednesday brought before a Kubwa Magistrates ‘Court in Abuja charged with stealing valuables worth N13 million belonging to their employer.

The defendants, Thomas Loson, who resides at Tungan Wakili dei-dei, Abuja, and Amina Augustine of Third Ave. Gwarimpa Estate also in Abuja, are facing two counts of alleged joint act and stealing.

However, the two domestic staff pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the defendants on Nov. 3, conspired and unlawfully stole a box of jewellery, Samsung Galaxy phone and other valuable items valued at N13 million property of Mrs Victoria Edeh.

According to Ejike, the complainant, Mrs Victoria Edeh who resides at No. 24, Third Ave. Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja, reported the theft at the Police Area Command, Life camp, Abuja.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mrs Muinat Oyekan admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum.

Muinat ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for continuation of hearing.

NAN

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

