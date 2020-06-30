A social initiative group, Safe Mamahood, has decried the increasing cases of sexual abuse and assaults, including defilement in Nigeria, saying there is need to educate children early on sexuality and rights.

The Executive Coordinator of the group, , said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to her, early education will help to curtail the alarming occurrences of rape and other sexual related vices nationwide.

She described sexuality education to include lessons about human sexuality, human sexual anatomy, intimate relationships, sexual activities, and reproduction.

It also included the teaching of Sexually Transmitted Infections, sexual orientation, abstinence, contraception and reproductive rights.

She explained that “presently, the rate at which rape and other sexual assaults occur in the society have become alarming and calls for urgent action.

“It becomes most appalling when the victims are under-aged.

“It is also more disturbing that most of the people who commit these acts carry on without being reported and even when reported, are usually left off the hook.

“It has become imperative to teach the girls and boys about sexual health and rights early enough.

“This will enable the girl-child and boy-child to have a voice, know their rights and be able to raise alarm if they either come in contact with or experience any form of abuse.”

Agomuo also said that schools must put in place mechanism for students and pupils to talk about their issues and fears, as well as lay complaints on sexual advances, assaults and attacks.

She condemned some of the requirements usually being demanded by the police when investigating cases of rape, one of which was that the victim must provide evidence.

“How do you expect a victim of rape to run to the police station with torn clothing, dripping of blood and semen with bruises as a result of force and being rough handled.

“This is grossly unrealistic and should be done away with.’’

According to her, all schools in the country should have functional and unbiased Guidance and Counselling Desks or Units where students could go to with confidence and speak out without being taken advantage of.

She listed some of the factors that inhibit victims of rape from reporting the acts and other violence to include inadequate public awareness and sensitisation, ignorance, fear of stigmatisation as well as conspiracy of silence, especially by families.

She also advised parents and teachers to monitor their children as they were often exposed to the issues of sexuality through the wrong media “and these have life threatening consequences.”

NAN

– June 30, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)