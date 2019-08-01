AN Enugu-based Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiatives has taken its campaign against human trafficking to the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ms Ogechukwu Enwelum, said that the move was to curb the increasing cases of human trafficking among students.

Enwelum disclosed this on Wednesday during the commemoration of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons held at the institution.

The event, which was held in collaboration with the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution, was to address the worrisome dimension of human trafficking, in which students were deeply involved.

The executive director said that they had decided to take the campaign to over 13 higher institutions in the state, starting with IMT.

Enwelum said that no student had ever gone through the process and remained the same, and commended the leadership of the SUG for accepting to partner with the NGO in creating awareness.

She said that a human rights club would be established across higher institutions in the state to provide the necessary records on campus trafficking.

In a keynote address, the Head of Operations, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Enugu Zonal Command, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, said that the agency was poised at reducing the menace.

Uduak said that NAPTIP was willing to collaborate with CSOs in sensitising Nigerians on the ills of human trafficking.

The SUG President, Mr Ikenna Nwafor, said that the institution had recorded several cases of trafficking and decried the spate of incidences of rape and pregnancy among students.

He said that the students’ body was poised at offering lasting solution to the scourge.

-NAN

– Aug. 01, 2019 10:15 GMT

