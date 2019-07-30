Groups stage rally to compel action against human trafficking

THE Anambra State Chapter of the Nigerian Girl Guides Association and an anti-human trafficking group, staged a rally in Awka on Tuesday to raise awareness on the need to tackle the menace of human trafficking in Nigeria.

The association and the Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking and Community Development Initiative Africa (Intacom-Africa) staged the rally as part of activities to mark the 2019 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Speaking at the rally, the Executive Director of Intercom-Africa, Miss Hope Okoye, called for sustained action by government to eradicate human trafficking.

“We are taking advantage of today’s commemoration to create awareness on the issues of human trafficking which affects every nation.

“Nigeria is a country of origin, transit and destination for migrants and victims of human trafficking,” she stated.

Okoye blamed youth unemployment and a lack of opportunities as major causes for human trafficking, which she said, had ruined the lives of many young girls, women, children and young men.

“The menace which has affected many youths and children sometimes, begin as smuggled migrants and later end up in human trafficking.

“Our young girls, women and children are being lured with promises abroad for good jobs and opportunities to study but are rather being trafficked for different purposes, including prostitution, slavery, forced labour and organ harvest.

“Recently, there has been a lot of improvement in the country even though Nigeria was degraded to tier two from tier one, according to the global report on human trafficking.

“We look forward to an intense, holistic and collective action by all for Nigeria to get back to tier one.”

Okoye described human trafficking as a sophisticated, billion dollar business which must be stopped through behavioural change by all.

The state Commissioner of the Nigerian Girl Guides Association in Anambra, Mrs Helen Obi, commended efforts by NAPTIP and other anti-human trafficking organisations in eradicating human trafficking in the country.

“As a para-legal organisation that cares for the girl-child, we are partnering to eradicate trafficking within and outside the country.

“There is no day children are not trafficked. This is because we do not have respect for human beings.

“We therefore, join the world today to create awareness to prevent and prohibit trafficking within the society,” Obi said

The groups, carrying placards with various inscriptions, started their rally from Aroma Junction to the busy Unizik temporary site junction in Awka, distributing fliers.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Human Trafficking: Call Your Government to Action”.

