Gunmen kidnap 2 oil workers in Rivers

Two members of staff of an oil company have been kidnapped by gunmen in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

The victims were said to be on their way back from an official engagement in Bayelsa State when the assailants opened fire on their convoy, forcing them to stop along Rumuji axis in Rivers.

In the process, the driver of the escort vehicle was reportedly killed while the victims were dragged out of the car and taken to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state had mandated a tactical team of joint security agents to comb all the adjourning bushes in search of the kidnapped victims.

Omoni revealed that the team which was directed to stop at nothing to nab the kidnappers stumbled on two other persons earlier kidnapped and kept in the area.

He added that the operatives killed one of the kidnappers during the operation.

The command’s spokesman said the police were in pursuit of the hoodlums to rescue the kidnapped oil workers.

Apr. 27, 2019

