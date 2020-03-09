GUNMEN have kidnapped an Asaba-based socialite, Mr. Elvis Ojeogwu, his father and a family friend in his hometown, Obior, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Asaba that Ojeogwu was abducted on Sunday in his family house along with his aged father and a family friend.

“Elvis, who is based in Asaba had visited home to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a friend when the gunmen struck.

“The gunmen operated in a swift manner, so quick. They bailed up everyone before taking away Elvis, his father and the visiting friend,” the source said.

Contacted, Spokesperson for the Police Command in Delta, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident and said the command had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We received the report that same Sunday and quickly dispatched detectives to track down the kidnappers.

“As I speak, the police is on the heels of the kidnappers and and we are determined to rescue the victims unhurt,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

