GUNMEN on Friday evening kidnapped three persons along Isinbode-Ode road in Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The Nation gathered the gun-wielding assailants invaded a sawmill located along the route and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings before abducting two at the scene.

The source, who confided in our reporter, revealed after the operation, the kidnappers numbering 10, waylaid a Hilux Van conveying a top government official and rained bullet it before leaving with one of the occupants.

“The hoodlums stormed a sawmill in the area where they dispossessed traders and workers of their money and valuables while two persons, a man and a woman were abducted.

“While the criminals were fleeing the community, a Hilux van conveying a senior officer of a government agency was attacked in which the driver was shot.

“The driver of the Hilux was hit by bullets forcing him to wait on the highway. This led to the kidnap of the unknown top government’s functionary,” the source stated.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, disclosing that one out of the abductors had escaped from captivity.

Abutu said the kidnappers are left with two persons, including the senior civil servant.

The police spokeperson added police were on the trail of the criminals, promising that the captives shall be freed unhurt.

Abutu disclosed that the shot driver has been rescued to a hospital where he is receiving medical treatment. – The Nation

