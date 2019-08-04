Gunmen kidnap Traditional Ruler, Wife in Enugu

The traditional ruler of Obom Agbogugu in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, Igwe Sunday Orji, and his wife were abducted by unknown gunmen along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway Sunday evening.

The heavily armed bandits were said to have fired gunshots at some vehicles plying the road in their bid to abduct their targets, disrupting vehicular traffic for nearly an hour without any challenge.

Sources said the royal father and his wife (name unknown) were taken away to an unknown destination by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, it could not be ascertained by press time if the kidnappers have established contact with the family of the royal father.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said that the operatives have already commencd action with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and securing the release of the monarch without delay. – The Advocate

– August 4, 2019 @ 11:40 GMT /

