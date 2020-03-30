Gunmen kidnap two Chinese in Ebonyi

TWO Chinese expatriates working in Ebonyi state have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The incident, it was learned, happened in Ishiagu, Ivo Local government area of the state.

They are said to be working for a mining company in the area. The town has the largest deposit of solid minerals in the state. Police Commissioner, Awosola Awotinde confirmed the incident.

He expressed hope of possible rescue of the two Chinese workers as soon as possible as the command is on the trail of the kidnappers. – The Nation

