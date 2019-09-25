UNKNOWN gunmen have killed the Chairman of Butchers Association in Bayelsa, Mr Chibuzor Nwachukwu along Ogilo Street, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Chibuzor, who was the Chairman of the Swali Market branch of the association was said to have returned home on Sunday evening where the assailants laid ambush in front of his house.

The 42-year-old hails from Nkanu Community in Enugu State; he is married with four children.

Some resident of area on Wednesday said the deceased was just at his entrance when he was accosted and killed.

Mr Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, South South Coordinator of Ohaneze Youth wing, said the corpse of the deceased had already been taken to his village for burial rites.

Arthur-Ugwa condemned the act and added that the cause of the murder was still unknown.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the police authority had visited the scene of crime and investigation had commenced. (NAN)

– Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)