Gunmen kills Aso Rock director

UNKNOWN gunmen has killed Laetitia Naankang Dagan, assistant director at the State House, Aso Rock, Abuja, Monday night, February 18, in her apartment.

Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary, State House, Abuja, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 18, saying that the 47-year Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unidentified persons.

According to him, the killing of Dagan, assistant director of Administration in the State House, is “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.”

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation, ” he said.

Expressing confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course, ” he prayed God Almighty to comfort Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.

– Feb 19, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)