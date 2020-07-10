Hit-and-run driver kills man in Onitsha

A hit-and-run driver on Friday killed a middle-age man at TRACAS Bus Stop in Upper Iweka, along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Onitsha in Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi said the attention of the FRSC was drawn to the lifeless body of the middle-aged man at about 7.40.a m.

According to Kumapayi, eyewitnesses told FRSC that the vehicle, on top speed, rammed into the man and sped off but the identity of the vehicle could not be immediately obtained.

He said the corpse had been deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary by the FRSC team.

The Sector Commander said the incident had also been reported at the Central Police Station, Onitsha, for further investigation.

He, however, warned motorists against speed limit violations. He also advised pedestrians to be safety conscious when using the road and use the pedestrian bridge where available to avoid an accident. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

