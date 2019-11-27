Housewife drags husband to court seeking divorce, children custody

A housewife, Zuwaira Muazu on Wednesday dragged her husband Abdul Musa before a Grade I Area Court in Zuba, seeking divorce for confirmation and custody of their five children.

Muazu told the court that her husband divorced her sometimes in October verbally and urged the court to confirm the divorce and issue her a divorce certificate.

She also prayed the court to order her husband to enable her move into a new house.

Muazu also prayed the court to order her husband to pay a monthly maintenance allowance for the children.

The defendant, a commercial driver, who resides in Zuba, confirmed that he divorced his wife on Oct. 12.

Musa told the court his wife has already moved out of the house along with his youngest child, television set, and pairs of his shirts.

Delivering judgment, the presiding area court judge Mr Umar Angulu, confirmed the divorce and ordered the plaintiff to commence her three months waiting period (iddah) from Oct 12 when she was divorced.

Angulu relied on Quran chapter II, verses 228 to 230.

He also ordered the plaintiff to returned his t-shirts and television set.

The judge said the issue formally before the Court was confirmation of divorce not custody adding parties can institute a case on the matter.

He then ordered the court registrar to issue a certificate of divorce to the plaintiff upon payment of statutory fees.

NAN

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 17:57 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)