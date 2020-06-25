THE Dubai police on Thursday revealed footage showing the details of how the arrest of Nigerian Dubai-based and Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalodely, popularly known as Hushpuppi, was effected.

The Nation had reported that Dubai Interpol and the FBI apprehended the Instagram celebrity in his residence in the United Arab Emirates.

The video confirmed the arrest of Hushpuppi following an extensive operation named “Fox Hunt 2”, which revealed a hidden online fraud network committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonation, banking fraud, and Identity theft.

It revealed that Hushpuppi was apprehended alongside twelve other syndicates. Following their arrest, an investigation by the Dubai Police revealed how they hacked corporate emails and clone websites to redirect payments to their accounts.

According to Dubai Police, they stole about 1.6bn Dhirams, over 25m Dhirams in cars, 150m worth in items from 1.9m victims.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents pertaining to a well-planned international fraud, worth Dh1.6 billion (N168 billion). – The Nation

