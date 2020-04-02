Abubakar Daraka, 42, pharmacist, who was accused of sodomising a 12-year-old boy in Abuja, is currently telling authorities of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP what led him into the dastardly act.

Stella Nezam, NAPTIP spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said Daraka, who resides in Spring Valley Estate, Abuja, and a staff of the National Hospital, has since been picked up by operatives of the agency.

She said the alleged offence, which reportedly took place in Daraka’s residence on March 21, contravened the provision of Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Act of 2015.

The statement, said: “The victim after a religious educational programme (Islamiyya) that afternoon, decided to check on his friend who happens to be a neighbour to the suspect.

“On getting there, after several knocks at the door, there was no response but as he made to leave, the suspect opened his door and beckoned on him. He subsequently grabbed his hand and took him into his sitting room and defiled him.” – Whirlwindnews

