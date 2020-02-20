THE Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a woman, Paulina Santos of Azuba community in Lafia, who was allegedly scouting for criminals to kidnap her wealthy neighbours.

Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia, while parading 35 suspected criminals.

According to Longe, the woman had contacted someone to help her organise a gang that would kidnap the mother of her bosom friend.

“She told her contact that the husband and children of her target were all working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation and could afford to pay a huge ransom.

“Unfortunately for her and fortunately for her neighbour, her contact informed the police about her plan and she was arrested,” he said.

Longe, appealed to the public to always supply the police with useful information to enable them nip crime and criminals in the bud even before they carry out their plans.

The police also arrested 12 suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of Jibril Giza, permanent secretary of the ministry of works, housing and transport of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the permanent secretary was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of February 16 from his residence in Shabu, Lafia.

Giza, however, regained his freedom at about 8pm on Tuesday. The commissioner explained that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence and technical information gotten by the police.

Longe said the police rescued Giza from Duduguru village in Obi Local Government Area, where he was abandoned by the kidnappers following the close pursuit by his men.

He, however, denied knowledge of any ransom paid either by the family members of the victim or anybody to secure his release.

He commended officers of the command, the Inspector-General of Police and the Nasarawa State Government for their support.

He assured that the command was motivated now than ever to tackle criminal elements in the state.

Meanwhile, Santos confessed to her crime in an interview with newsmen and pleaded for mercy.

