THE Kaduna State Government on Wednesday inaugurated a software management system for filing cases in courts as part of renewed effort to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Inaugurating the facility at the premises of the Ministry of Justice Kaduna, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Malama Aisha Dikko, said the measure was aimed at improving productivity in the judiciary.

Dikko explained that information technology has become part of daily lives of the people, not just because it provided easier or faster ways of managing activities but because it made it easier to identify areas that needed improvement in service delivery.

She stated that the present administration on improving service delivery at all levels had taken bold steps by providing and strengthening services.

“The case management system has been adopted for use in the Ministry to improve service provision and make it easier to categorise cases for good archival purposes.

“The ministry has provided lawyers with necessary operating skills which was done through series of trainings to enable them to work anytime from anywhere.

“The lawyers have the application in their phones and computers which they can log in anytime to input or retrieve data without stress,” Dikko said.

The attorney-general further said paper-based system of managing cases have been in existence for a long time but added that it was time to move on with the current trends so as to get things easier and faster for better results.

She, however, urged all counsel to embrace the system optimally in order to achieve success in the judiciary.

Also, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said with this new case management system software, there will be great achievements in the dispensation of cases.

The Deputy Governor said the paper based system used before took longer time for cases to be dispensed with, but added that now case would be assigned to teams for speedy outcome.

“I see the ministry moving in the right direction and this will increase morale and efficiency among the counsel in the state.

Balarabe, who appreciated the management for a great work, also encouraged them to work and share experience together as a team in order to overcome challenges.

NAN

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 18:57 GMT |

