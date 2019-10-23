THE Rescue Nigeria Coalition (RNC), an NGO, has called for Federal Government quick intervention to rescue Justice Abdul Dogo of Federal High Court, Akure who was kidnapped on Tuesday along Ibilo road in Edo.

Mr Tope Temokun, Lagos-based Human Rights Activist and President of RNC, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

He said: The news broke this morning that our judge of Federal High Court, Akure, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped yesterday by gunmen while he was returning to Akure from Abuja to resume court sitting today.

“We are shocked and astounded beyond description to hear of this sad and demoralising incident.

“We of RNC condemn the kidnap of Justice Dogo, who is one our finest brains in the judiciary around.

“Kidnapping is one challenge that we all need to come together to confront and hold our government to its toes.

“We call on Federal government to move in all its forces and powers at its disposal to see that Justice Dogo is rescued unharmed and unhurt,” Temokun said.

“This is no longer about politics, religion, status, tribe, political party, but it is about our country, our hopes, our aspirations and our destiny as one country,“ he said. (NAN)

Oct 23, 2019

