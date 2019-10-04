ABDUCTORS of six female students and teachers at Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded N50m as ransom to free the abductees.

The gunmen had in the early hours of Thursday stormed the college and took away six female students and two other staff of the school residing to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

When our Correspondent visited the college in the remote village of Kakau Daji, off the Kaduna eastern bye- pass on Friday, one of the parents, said the kidnappers had made contact with the management of the school where they demanded for the N50m ransom.

According to him: “We learnt that the kidnappers had contacted the college where they first demanded for N30m per head of student.

“We were told that the school authority told the kidnappers that they could only afford to pay N100, 000 for the release of the students and their teachers.

“The kidnappers told them they are not serious to get the children back. Negotiation is still going on.”

It was gathered that the students were immediately sent on break following the abduction of the six female students and two members of staff of the college.

“We have sent the students on a week break pending when the situation would normalize,” a source told our correspondent.

One of the traumatized parents, Mr. Julde Juli, whose 15 –year- old daughter was among abductees, prayed that the kidnappers release their children alive.

“We just pray nothing happens to them and they come out alive. We just have to take things the way it come because is how God ordains it to happen.

“I used to have two children here (school) but one of them has been taken to the Federal Science School, Sokoto.”

On what attracted him to taking his children to the school, he said: “from my experience over the years, the school is good based on their performance and the school fee is moderate.”

On how he felt on hearing of the abduction of his daughter, Juli added, “As a parent, I was shocked on receiving the news of the kidnap of my daughter.”

He urged all those that indulged in kidnapping for business to repent of the sins. – The Nation

