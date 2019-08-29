MOHAMMED Adamu, inspector-General of Police, IGP, has ordered to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish-out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of today, August 29, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

The IGP condoles the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident. He also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

He has further directed the deputy inspector general of police, DIG, in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins the people to be calm and give maximum support to the police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the priest.

He reassures the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished, Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said in a statement made available to Realnews today.

