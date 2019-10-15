OPERATIVES of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency on Tuesday impounded 134 commercial motorcycles for allegedly flouting traffic regulations in different areas of the state.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Taofik Adebayo, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said the motorcycles included ORide’ motorcycles.

Adebayo said that the agency was compelled to embark on the clampdown due to the enormous complaints that reached the agency about the illegal activities of the motorcyclists.

According to him, majority of the motorcycles were seized while plying restricted routes along CMS, Marina, Apongbon and Yaba.

“The rate at which they ride carelessly, putting lives of motorists and pedestrians in danger has become worrisome.

“The clampdown will stretch down to all axis of Victoria Island, Ajah and Lekki to put a check to the illegal operations and plying of restricted routes on this axis,” he said.

The head of the unit further said that the routes the motorcyclists were plying were restricted in accordance with the Lagos State Traffic Laws.

According to him, these laws state that every motorcycle operator must wear a crash helmet, be above 18 years, not ride on road setbacks and avoid restricted routes.

“In addition, they were not to carry more than one passenger, a pregnant woman, an adult with a baby or a child below 12 years of age.

“They are not to install any musical gadgets; they must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10 pm, operate with rider’s permits and have their motorcycles registered with the government,” he said.

He decried the recklessness of the ORide motorcyclists whom he said were gradually becoming a problem on the roads, driving against traffic and riding on flyovers.

Adebayo admonished them to adhere to the Lagos state traffic rules, emphasising that the agency would continue to sanction them if they did not.

He expressed the readiness of the agency to make sure that the traffic regulations were adhered to in all areas of the state by all commercial motorcycle operators.

He assured Lagosians especially the pedestrians of their safety.

Guardian

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:20 GMT |

