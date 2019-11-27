AN Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Musa Bala, to one year imprisonment for stealing four cell phones.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to a one- count charge of stealing.

The convict, whose address was not provided, was given an option of N25,000 fine.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Nov. 17 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the convict stole four cell phones valued at N200,000 and belonging to one Ojo Oluwasegun.

Leranmo said the convict and an accomplice had visited the residence of Ojo where they stole the phones as the occupants were sleeping.

He said the convict was arrested by members of the community and handed over to the police while his accomplice escaped.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

NAN

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 18:37 GMT |

