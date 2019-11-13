ABIODUN Oduwole, 23, on Wednesday, appeared at an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud of N150,000.

The defendant is facing one-count charge of fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp Rasaq Olayiwola, said that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 1 at about 4 p.m., at Ila-Oragun, Osun.

Olayiwola said that the defendant fraudulently collected the sum of N150,000 belonging to the customers of Grand New Dawn Investment Ltd.

He said that the defendant collected the money under false pretence and converted it to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Vol. ll of Osun 2002.

The magistrate, Mrs R. A Olayemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olayemi said that the surety must be the biological father of the defendant.

He said the surety must live within the court jurisdiction and the address be verified by the prosecutor.

The court adjourned the case for hearing to Dec. 16.

NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 17:35 GMT |

