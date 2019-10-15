A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, John Moses, to five months in prison for stealing car battery.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe however gave Moses an option of N23, 000 as fine and warned him to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Moses of Tipper Garage, Kubwa, Abuja was convicted and sentenced over criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that one Vincent Ogbu of Kubwa, Abuja reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Oct. 11.

He said Moses acted in a dubious manner and criminally opened the bonnet of the complainant’s car and removed the car battery valued at N16, 000.

Olanipekun said the offence contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Moses, who pleaded guilty to the offenses, however begged for leniency.

Oct 15, 2019

