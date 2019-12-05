JUSTICE Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Oseni Iyere to seven years imprisonment for N32m fraud.

The convict was arraigned on March 9, 2017 on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N32m.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Oseni Iyere, between the months of March 2016 and May, 2016 , within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly converted for your own use the sum of N17, 164,000 (Seventeen Million , One Hundred and Sixty- Four Thousand Naira) property of Terrychrista Energy Nigeria Limited entrusted with you for the purchase of petroleum products.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him, thereby leading to his full trial.

In the course of the trial, the prosecution counsel, Ofoma Franklin, presented some witnesses and also tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada convicted and sentenced the defendant to seven years imprisonment on counts one and two, and two years on counts two and three.

A statement by the EFCC said that the sentences would run concurrently.

