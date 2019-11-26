Man docked for stealing Toyota Sienna bus worth N2.3m

A 31-year-old man, Obinna Okafor, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna Saloon bus worth N2.3 million.

Okafor, who resides at Ikeja area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mr Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Oct. 4 at No. 23, Omoghodalo St., Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

Ihiehie said that the defendant used a master key to steal the vehicle from were it was parked.

He said that the defendant stole the bus with registration no AAA- 756 FH, belonging to the complainant, Mrs Oyinlola Famosa.

“The defendant stole the bus from were it was parked using a master key to gain access to the said vehicle.

“He was apprehended by some security guards when he couldn’t give any satisfactory answer about the vehicle and was handed over to the police ,” Ihiehie said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides three years for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Dec. 11.

NAN

– Nov. 26, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)