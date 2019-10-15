A 55-year-old man, Taiwo Ibitoye, was on Tuesday brought before a Kuje Magistrates’ Court, charged with forging land papers valued at N5 million.

Ibitoye, a resident of AA 1 Layout in Kuje, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of joint act, criminal trespass and forgery.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Samuel Ocheche, the defendant and one other now at large forged the land papers belonging to one Mustapha Aliu.

Ocheche said that Aliu, the complainant, brought the matter before the Kuje Police station on Sept. 10.

The prosecutor said that the complainant visited his plot of land at No. 36 at AA 2 layout and discovered that Ibitoye was working on his land.

He said during investigation, it was discovered that the defendant forged the land papers.

However, he said the alleged offences contravened section 79, 348 and 364 of the penal code.

Magistrate Jim Taribo, gave the defendant bail of N200,000 with one surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Taribo, however, adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for further hearing.

NAN

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:50 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)