A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday remanded one Shile Musa, after he pleaded guilty to stealing and parading himself as an army corporal at a Mammy Market in Badagry.

Musa, 30, whose address is not provided is facing a two-count charge of stealing and parading self as an army corporal.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, remanded Musa in prison and adjourned the case until July 15 for review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that Musa committed the offences on July 4 at about 7:45 p.m. at a restaurant in a Mammy Market at Ibereko, Badagry.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stole a Tecno K7 phone worth N38, 000, property of one Evelyn Augustine

“He also paraded himself as a corporal in the Nigeria Army which he knew to be false.

“The offences contravene Sections 287 and 77 (B) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015,” said the prosecutor.

-NAN

BE

– July 9, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)