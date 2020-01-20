A man accused of helping in the 2005 murder of Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Lakshman Kadirgamar, on Monday was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison.

The court in Stuttgart said that he provided a sniper with crucial information to carry out the killing.

The Tamil had been living in Germany since 2012 and was arrested in January 2019.

The man, allegedly a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), rebel group for more than 15 years, was charged as an accessory to murder.

Kadirgamar was shot to death by a sniper as he was getting out of a swimming pool in his private apartment in the capital Colombo.

The suspect charged in Germany allegedly spied on the politician and LTTE critic for more than a year, in an empty house in a neighbouring apartment.

The deadly shot was fired from the apartment.

LTTE was engaged in a civil war with the Sri Lankan military for years, trying to carve out a homeland in the South Asian island’s North, before its forces were decimated by the army in 2009.

The group is considered a terrorist organisation by the prosecutor’s office in Germany.

