NATIONAL Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerians to disregard ongoing online job recruitment by the agency.

The information is in a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye on Monday in Abuja.

According to her, the ongoing online recruitment application is false, a rumor and a scam that all Nigerians must disregard.

She warned those responsible for the misleading information to desist from the act or face the full weight of the law.

Some online medium posted the purported recruitment, and scores of Nigerians had already applied.

NAN

Feb. 10, 2020

