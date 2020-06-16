THE Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers state chapter says that it noted the resolution of the House of Representatives against a motion seeking castrations as punishment for rapists and stated that there are other laws in the country that ought to bring perpetrators of violence against women and girls, particularly rape to book.

It recalled that in 2015, the federal government of Nigeria passed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act with the aim of bringing to justice the perpetrators of violent crime, which includes rape. “This is just as we also have other legal frameworks like the Criminal Code, Penal Code and Child Rights Act”.

“Unfortunately, these laws have not achieved much in terms of ensuring justice for perpetrators of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAGW) due to weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and stereotype social practices.

“It is against these background that NAWOJ, Rivers state chapter calls for stiffer penalties for rapist as well as faithful implementation of current laws having in mind that rape is now a pandemic.

“Justice for Uwa and other victims of rape is justice for all,” the group said.

June 16, 2020

