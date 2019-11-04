THE Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it will no longer pay contractors for shoddy and substandard jobs.

Dr Akwagaga Enyia, the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, gave the warning while inspecting the 15-kilometre Ajowa-Akunnu Akoko Road in Ajowa, Akoko North-West Local Government area of Ondo State, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 15-kilometre virgin road being constructed by the NDDC would connect many communities from Ajowa, through Akunnu to Kaaba in Kogi State and Abuja.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stressed that there would be no payment for sub-standard jobs, stating that contractors must adhere strictly to agreed specifications.

Enyia, who insisted that the contractor must not compromise on quality, also charged members of the benefitting communities to support the commission by monitoring the project to complement the efforts of NDDC engineers.

“All contractors working for NDDC in the Niger Delta region should know that the days of sub-standard jobs are over. Enough of shoddy and shabby jobs.

“We will no longer tolerate leakages. In the past, roads were built to last for over 20 years. There is no reason why NDDC roads will not last for that long.

“We must have value for money. As we pay contractors; they must go back to site and continue with the task of executing solid roads that will stand the test of time.

“The NDDC is committed to building sustainable infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. We want to build infrastructure that will last for 20 years or more,” she said.

The project manager, Mr Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, explained that his company had deployed the right equipment to ensure that it delivered according to the job specifications for the project.

The Oluro of Uro-Ajowa Akoko, Oba Michael Ipinmoroti, expressed appreciation to the NDDC for what he described as a wonderful project.

He assured that the benefitting communities would monitor the progress of work to ensure that the contractor worked according to specifications.

“So far, the contractors are doing a good job and we will cooperate with them to ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

The NDDC boss also inspected the 7.5 Arigidi Akoko-Okeagbe Road in Arigidi-Akoko Local Government area of the state, where Prince Aliyu Olanipekun, who represented the Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, thanked the commission for saving them from many years of suffering.

NAN

– Nov. 4, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

