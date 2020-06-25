THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun Command, on Thursday said it arrested 258 drug-related offenders between June 2019 and June 2020.

Mr. Egbeola Samuel, the State Commander of NDLEA, made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo to commemorate the “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, which is observed annually on June 26.

Samuel said that the command, within the last year, arrested 258 suspected persons, consisting of 219 males and 39 females.

According to him, the suspects were involved in illicit drug use, dealing, and trafficking in the state.

He said the command also seized 1,468.393 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, which is made up of 1,450.991kg of Cannabis Sativa (India hemp) and 17.402kg of psychotropic substances, within the period under review.

He said that the command also destroyed 16.97 hectares of cannabis farm and secured seven drug offense convictions within the last 12 months.

Samuel said 82 drug dependents/addicts, consisting of 43 males and 39 females, were also counselled.

He said the NDLEA remains grateful to the various stakeholders in the state for making the achievements possible.

The commander assured that the agency would not relent in its efforts towards riding the state of illicit drugs and trafficking. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

