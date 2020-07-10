The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday filed a one-count charge of alleged trafficking in 450g of cannabis in a Federal High Court in Lagos, against a 37- year- old man, John Agu.

The prosecutor, Mr. Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on June 12.

He said the defendant was arrested in Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos while selling the drugs. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The new charge is pending before Justice Rilwan Aikawa and a date is yet to be fixed for the arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT

