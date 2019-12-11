NDLEA seizes psychotropic substances during ‘mop-up’ in Ebonyi

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized several kilogrammes (kg) of psychotropic substances during its ‘mop up’ in different parts of Ebonyi, an official has said.

The State Commandant of the agency, Mr Isa Adoro, disclosed this while displaying the substances at the command’s headquarters at Ntezi.

He said that the mop up was part of the efforts to rid the state of illegal drugs.

Adoro said that during the operation at the drug section of the Meat Market, Abakaliki, the agency recovered drugs, weighing 12.3 kg.

“These drugs include tramadol (6.1kg) and it is not the 100 milligrammes form of tramadol which is allowed in Nigeria.

“The seized drugs contain 200mg of the product, which the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) does not approve.

“We also have 41 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, weighing 5.5kg, which is totally banned in Nigeria and 890 tablets flunitrazepam, weighing 0.7 kg.

“The suspect, Sunday Nwamini, is in our custody and after investigations, he will be charged to court,” Adoro said.

The NDLEA boss said that the command also intercepted an articulated vehicle conveying drugs from Onitsha to Cameroon through Cross River.

“During a search on the vehicle, we recovered 2,400 ampoules of diazepharm injection, weighing 24kg and 120,000 tablets of salbutamol tablets, weighing 40kg – totaling 64kg,” he said.

He said that the rate of psychotropic substances and cannabis sativa consumption in the state was on the decline.

He, however, expressed worry over the suspected influx of class ‘A’ illegal drugs – cocaine and heroin.

“The arrest and seizure of class ‘A’ drugs takes time. It is classified and requires a lot of efforts.

“This increase could be linked to the influx of more people to the state, especially labourers, in the wake of the increased provision of infrastructure by the state government,” Adoro said. (NAN)

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 18:57 GMT |

