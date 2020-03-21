The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Imo Command on Friday warned against the use of illicit and distribution of psychotropic substances.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Nse Inam, said that nonprofessional in the field of medicine should steer clear of sales and distribution of drugs.

Inam, who was represented by the Assistant Commander in charge of Operations and Intelligence, Mr Kayode Raji at a three day workshop organised by the agency for members of the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED).

He said that the dangers of illicit use of psychotropic could not be overemphasised.

The commander however, described the role of NAPPMED in sale and distribution of medicine as “nonnegotiable” especially in rural areas with little or no accessibility to adequate health care.

He commended the association for supporting the NDLEA in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Inam said that there was need to empower NAPPMED with relevant knowledge so as to enable them serve the people better.

According to him, the agency would not relent in bringing offenders to book.

He called for strict adherence to relevant laws of the land.

“NAPPMED is the closest to the people especially in the rural areas where it is difficult to access tertiary, secondary or primary health care services.

“This is why we think that NAPPMED has a crucial role to play in this regard and should be empowered with knowledge of drugs such as psychotropic so as to mitigate the possibility of abuse.

“It will be in the best interests of Imo residents to abide by the laws of the land and stop every form of unprofessional use and distribution of psychotropic substances.

“The legal implications of breaking the law in this respect are not palatable and offenders will not go unpunished,” he said. (NAN)

