NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to police after being charged with armed robbery in Florida.

New York Giants’ cornerback Baker, aged 22, who is also charged with aggravated assault, surrendered on Saturday morning, his lawyer said.

Dunbar, a 27-year-old Seattle Seahawks cornerback, later also turned himself in, Miramar Police confirmed.

They are suspected of robbing guests at gunpoint at a house party this week.

About $12,000 (£9,850) in cash and watches worth up to $25,000 are believed to have been taken from a property in the city of Miramar on Wednesday.

Defence lawyers for both players said witnesses had signed affidavits maintaining that the sportsmen took no part in the alleged robbery.

What allegedly happened at the house party?

According to the police arrest warrant, the incident occurred after an argument broke out at the house party, where guests were playing cards and video games.

Baker allegedly took out a gun before he, Dunbar and another man – described as wearing a red mask – started taking valuables and cash from people.

The man in the red mask is not fully identified in the reports. Baker allegedly asked this person to shoot one witness, but the red masked man did not do so.

All three then made off in separate vehicles – a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

The police affidavit said one witness was “under the impression this was planned out”, as the three getaway vehicles “were later pre-positioned to expedite an immediate departure from the area”.

Baker is facing eight charges in total, four for armed robbery and four for aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar has been charged with four counts of armed robbery.

The NFL says it is aware of the incident but has not commented.

A statement issued by the New York Giants said they had been in touch with Deandre Baker and they had no further comment.

The Seattle Seahawks said they are “aware of the situation” and are “still gathering information”.

