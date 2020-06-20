CHIA Nor, Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nassarawa state, has called for accelerated hearing and prosecution for Rape, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), cases in court.

Nor made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lafia on Saturday.

According to him, acceleration of such cases will mean faster conclusion and convictions of those alleged to have committed these offences.

According to Nor, the state will be safer because with the implementation and enforcement of the policy, culprits in correctional facilities, those still harbouring the intention to commit the atrocities will be discouraged.

“If these cases are concluded within months or even weeks with strong evidence to back up the conviction, it will have a massive effect on those who are nursing the intention to commit similar crimes.

“They will fear and understand that the risks involved far outweighs the crime.

“If the system works fast and well, our society will not be the same again,” he said.

Nor also urged full enforcement of the law with regards to these crimes, adding that there should be no compromise for any reason.

He said that special courts could be set up to fully encore the law and ensure accelerated hearings, so that Nigerians would know that the laws would be applied quickly and fully.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that staff of the commission and some activists had from June 15 commenced a week long protests in Lafia, demanding an end to rape and sexual and gender based violence incidents.

The protesters visited the Nasarawa State Government House, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Justice and the State House of Assembly to register their displeasure over the increasing cases of rape and related cases in the state and country.

NAN

June 20, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT

