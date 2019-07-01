Crime Nigerian troops ambush, kill terrorists, recover weapons in Borno State 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Army (Visited 4 times, 4 visits today) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Men celebrate ‘Indian Hemp Day’, attack mosque in Osun Pastor, two others nabbed for alleged rape, defilement in Delta Police in Lagos arrest suspected cultists terrorising Bariga We have assisted the return of 17,000 Nigerians — IOM Hunger preventing bandits from unleashing terror on community, says emir 36 illegal miners dead in Congo copper mine collapse Police arrest cop for allegedly killing man in Enugu Religious, traditional rulers interface to fight corruption Human trafficking: 20,000 Edo, Delta girls currently in Mali, says NAPTIP Commission workers embark on strike over promotion, others Navy hands over 150 bags of smuggled rice, 100 cartons of frozen poultry to Customs Man, 30, docked for allegedly stealing 60 chickens