THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, has arrested one Amobi Okafor for cultivating cannabis.

It also has arrested another suspect, Sunday Chukwuneta, for vandalising iron roofing frames belonging to the Federal Government. Mr. David Billie, the state commandant of the NSCDC, paraded the suspects in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that Okafor was arrested on Feb.13 at Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area, while Chukwuneta was apprehended in Awka on Feb.14.

According to the commandant, Okafor, 45, was arrested at 12:00p.m., for allegedly attacking, matcheting and injuring one Mathias Ajoagu, a 71-year old security man, at Lake City Secondary School, Nri.

“Upon credible intelligence report, operatives of NSCDC discovered that Okafor was alleged to be growing a large expanse of cannabis in a palm plantation at the back of the secondary school where Ajoagu works,’’ he said.

He said that preliminary investigation by the command revealed that the suspect had been in the business for many years now.

The NSCDC official said that his operatives recovered machete, fresh leaves suspected to be that of cannabis sativa and other incriminating items from the suspect at the scene.

Billie also said that his men on Feb.14 at about 4:34 p.m., arrested one Sunday Chukwuneta,50, for vandalising and stealing iron roofing frames being used for the construction of the Federal Secretariat in Awka.

He said that the suspect was apprehended within the secretariat behind Ekwueme Square, opposite Anambra State Secretariat in Akwa. Billie said both suspects had confessed to committing their crimes.

He said that Okafor would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while the corps would prosecute Chukwuneta.

Okafor while answering questions from journalists said that he was not aware of the weed growing in his plantation was cannabis.

He said that it was the NSCDC officials that told him the weed was a psychotropic substance.

Also, Chukwuneta said that those who sold the iron frames to him gave him the impression that the property belonged to them.

“This deal that led to my arrest was the second. I paid them N14, 000 in the first one, before this second trip,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 15:12 GMT |

