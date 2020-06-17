THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested three persons for alleged involvement in the theft of a Honda Civic car with registration number: AR 03 KSF at Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state,Mr George Edem, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

Edem named the three suspects as Suleiman Adamu Babangida 23, Adamu Mohammed 23 and Usman Adamu 20, all of whom he said, were residents of Potiskum, Yobe.

He said that the car was stolen at Kure market, Minna with 76 brocades valued at about N500, 000.

“One of the suspects is a mechanic who used a master key in stealing the car,”he said.

Similarly, he said, one Abubakar Sani, 30, was arrested at Brigter area of Chanchaga Local Government Area for stealing a cell phone.

The Commandant said that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

He warned that criminals had no hiding place in the state and urged the residents to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the area. (NAN)

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

