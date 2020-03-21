The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ebonyi Command, on Friday, paraded three suspects that allegedly vandalised electrical cables at Nwezenyi, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Lucy Samu told newsmen that the suspects were apprehended by passersby in the area, in an uncompleted building while they were trying to sell the items.

Samu disclosed that tubers of yam, cables, cutter and energy drinks were other items found with the suspects.

She listed the suspects, whose names and ages were given as Romanus Ogbaru, 35, from Izzi LGA of the state; Ikechukwu Offor, 27, from Enugu State and Kyrian Ekechukwu 45 , from Imo state.

She said that the suspects were rescued by the NSCDC officers from the villagers who were about to set them ablaze.

“They were apprehended at an uncompleted building while trying to sell the items stolen.

“We are charging them to court. Their fate will be decided by the court,” Samu said.

She however, advised the public to avoid patronizing vandalised items as anyone who did would face the wrath of the law.

The village head of Ishiagu community in Izzi LGA, Mr Jonah Ogayi said that there had been incidents of vandalism in the area.

“These incidents have been happening and had put us in the dark for over a year now.

“Also, vital items were stolen from two transformers in the area,” Ogayi said.

Meanwhile, leader of the gang, Romanus Ogbaru, while confessing to the crime, blamed it on poverty.

Another, Ikechukwu Offor, claimed he followed a friend to visit the area while Kyrian Ekechukwu, from Imo state, who bought the vandalised items claimed it was his first time. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 7:29 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)