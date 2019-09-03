THE Ogun Assembly has called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, to ensure prompt prosecution of the suspected criminals recently arrested.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, made the call while responding to the submission by Mrs Atinuke Bello (APC – Odogbolu) during plenary in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Bello, speaking under personal explanation, had commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun and Makama for their swift response to the security challenges in her constituency.

The Speaker commended the police for being proactive in response to distress calls, especially on issues of kidnapping and cultism in Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu, Sagamu and Ode Omi among others.

He said the swift response of the governor and the police would serve as a deterrent to criminals in the state.

Oluomo also urged the State Water Corporation to ensure immediate repair of its facilities in some parts of the state, especially at Joga, Iboro and Igbogila area in Yewa North Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, two bills-Ogun State Safety Commission Law, 2019 and State Transport Development and Management Law, 2019 -scaled first reading at the Assembly.

The two bills were read for the first time by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Adedeji Adeyemo, at plenary.

NAN

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

