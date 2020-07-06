THE Police Command in Niger has arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the scooping of petroleum products from a vandalised pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state,Mr Adamu Usman, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Usman said that one Abu Shehu of Gwacipa village was scooping petroleum product from the dugout pit, and that in the process, he became unconscious in the excavated hole.

“The suspect was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gawu Babangida, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel and the corpse was deposited at Umaru Yar’Adua Hospital, Sabon Wuse.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased conspired with one Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa all of Gwacipe village in Gurara local government area to commit the crime.

“They are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s Headquarters in Minna, and would be charged to court at conclusion of the investigation,”he said.

Jul. 6, 2020

