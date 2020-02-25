ONE person was confirmed dead as scores of residents of the town, yesterday, staged a protest in Sagamu, Ogun State over the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu. The protesters, who took to the streets, also stormed the palace of Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, demanding justice for the deceased footballer. Kazeem, popularly known as Kaka, was killed on Saturday by some operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, on the Sagamu-Abeokuta road, who suspected him of being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy). While police authorities claimed that the deceased attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle, the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle. Enraged by the incident, aggrieved mothers and youths in Sagamu, where the late player and his parents lived, took to the streets. yesterday. They condemned incessant police brutality and indiscriminate arrests by law enforcement agents in the town and its environs. Family demands justice Meanwhile, the family of the footballer is demanding justice as they urged the Ogun State government to ensure that the killers of the deceased were brought to book. The family made the demand in a statement signed by its lawyers, Adegbesan Adenola, Ogunsanmi Abisoye and the family’s spokesman, Ganiyu Tiyamiyu. It also refuted the preliminary reports on the alleged killing released by the Police. The family spokesman said the denial by the NPF was false, adding that it was only meant to exonerate the policeman alleged to have committed the offence. The spokesman said: “This story is not only false, but concocted lies and a foundation for the normal conspiracy theory used in exonerating erring police officers at best to be suspended or dismissed, but never to face the full wrath of the law. “Without further ado, let’s set the records straight and reject in its entirety this falsehood circulating within our media space, painting a good citizen of this country as a villain rather than a hero, even to his grave.” READ ALSO: Obianuju: One murder too many The family in the statement also described Kaka’s murder as a premeditated murder of a young, promising and rising star by some lawless and reckless SARS officers. It added that such officers had been parading and acting with impunity all over the country. According to the statement, “It is obvious that the lack of diligent prosecution of similar cases all over the country keeps encouraging some of the SARS operatives to continue this series of illegal operations. Such has been claiming the lives of innocent citizens without any form of deterrent whatsoever. “This is another case begging and crying for justice and we hereby demand the immediate investigation and diligent prosecution of this case.” IGP orders DIG Force CID to take over the investigation Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, DIG Anthony Ogbizi, to with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death. According to a statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, “The IGP gave the order while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country. He said the IGP, while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, called for calm and assured that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

