THE absence of Grace Taiga, former director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who is alleged to be involved in the P&ID multiple fraud, on Tuesday in an FCT High Court in Apo, stalled hearing in the matter.

Mr Ola Olanipekun, counsel to Taiga, informed the court that the defendant was sick and on admission at the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching hospital.

He further informed the court that all efforts made to have the hospital bring her to the court proved abortive as she was not strong enough to be moved.

Olanipekun then urged the court to adjourn sitting to give the defendant enough time to regain her strength.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Bala Sanga, raised no objections to the request of the defense counsel.

The trial Judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi then adjourned the case until Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 for hearing.

The EFCC arraigned Sept. 27, over her alleged role the fraudulent Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) between the Federal Government and P&ID.

She was also alleged to have used her position to administer undue favours to the company.

She was arraigned on eight-count amended charges, bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail to the sum of N10 Million on Sept. 25.

NAN

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:50 GMT |

